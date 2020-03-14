This shopping cart corral at Save-On-Foods on South Fraser Way in Abbotsford toppled over due to strong winds on Saturday, March 14, 2020. (KAM Productions)

Strong wind warning in effect for Fraser Valley, including Chilliwack and Abbotsford

The warning was issued by Environment Canada early this morning and remains until this evening

A wind warning is currently in effect for the Fraser Valley, including Chilliwack and Abbotsford.

“Strong northeast outflow winds gusting to 90 km/h have developed over the Fraser Valley as arctic air from the B.C. interior pushes out to the coast,” read the warning on Environment Canada Saturday, March 14. “These strong outflow winds will ease below warning criteria near noon, but winds will remain blustery.”

People were posting images on social media of fences down, vehicles damaged and debris strewn about.

Fallen tree branches and power outages have come with the strong winds. According to BC Hydro, as of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, there were about 1,000 customers without power in Abbotsford, and about 150 in Chilliwack.

Environment Canada issued the warning around 4:30 a.m. March 14. It is in effect until late this evening.

RELATED: More than 13,000 customers without power following wind storm in Chilliwack

RELATED: Heavy storms wash away CN rail line, cause power outages across Fraser Valley

 

Highway 1 in Abbotsford, east of Whatcom Road. (Clint Mattenley/Facebook)

