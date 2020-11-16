Strong winds expected to hit Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley tomorrow morning

Strong winds are expected to hit Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley on Tuesday, Nov. 17, according to a special weather statement from Environment Canada.
The winds blowing from the southeast are expected to reach up to 70 km/h, as a strong Pacific low approaches the south coast, the statement said.
The strongest winds will hit ahead of a cold front expected to cross the inner south coast Tuesday morning to afternoon.
A wind warning may have to be issued, as loose objects and tree branches could become debris as a result of the weather.
The winds will likely ease after midday as the cold front moves further inland.