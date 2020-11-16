Strong winds expected to hit Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley tomorrow morning

70 km/h winds expected to blow in from southeast ahead of cold front

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley for Tuesday, Nov. 17. (Langley Advance Times files)

Strong winds are expected to hit Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley on Tuesday, Nov. 17, according to a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

The winds blowing from the southeast are expected to reach up to 70 km/h, as a strong Pacific low approaches the south coast, the statement said.

The strongest winds will hit ahead of a cold front expected to cross the inner south coast Tuesday morning to afternoon.

A wind warning may have to be issued, as loose objects and tree branches could become debris as a result of the weather.

The winds will likely ease after midday as the cold front moves further inland.

