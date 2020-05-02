Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of B.C. (Black Press Media files)

Strong winds heading for Lower Mainland, sparking special weather statement

Environment Canada forecasters predict wind gusts will reach 80 kilometres per hour Saturday afternoon

It’s going to be a gusty Saturday afternoon in parts of the Lower Mainland.

In a special weather statement issued on May 2, Environment Canada forecasters said that a strong cold front will sweep across the south coast this afternoon, accompanied with strong, gusty winds.

Across the Lower Mainland, southeasterly winds are anticipated to reach 30 to 60 kilometres per hour this morning before shifting southwesterly, reaching 40 to 60 kilometres per hour with gusts up to 80 kilometres late in the afternoon.

Winds should ease by early evening, the national weather agency said.

Environment Canada weather

