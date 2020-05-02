Strong winds heading for Lower Mainland, sparking special weather statement

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of B.C. (Black Press Media files)

It’s going to be a gusty Saturday afternoon in parts of the Lower Mainland.

In a special weather statement issued on May 2, Environment Canada forecasters said that a strong cold front will sweep across the south coast this afternoon, accompanied with strong, gusty winds.

Across the Lower Mainland, southeasterly winds are anticipated to reach 30 to 60 kilometres per hour this morning before shifting southwesterly, reaching 40 to 60 kilometres per hour with gusts up to 80 kilometres late in the afternoon.

Winds should ease by early evening, the national weather agency said.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weather