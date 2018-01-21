(THE NEWS/files)

Strong winds, rain knock out power to thousands in Lower Mainland

More than 34,000 BC Hydro customers in the dark on Sunday morning in region and Sunshine Coast

Extreme winds have wreaked havoc throughout the Lower Mainland after a windstorm hit the region overnight.

There is extensive damage and multiple outages, which BC Hydro only expects to increase until the winds abate.

About 65,000 customers were without power at 9 a.m. across the Lower Mainland, the Fraser Valley and Vancouver Island.

Sixty-one outages were affecting the Lower Mainland and the Sunshine Coast, with 34,297 customers in the dark.

In Maple Ridge, the power went out at 7:15 a.m. in the Ruskin area. There are 557 customers affected in this outage that stretches from 240 Street to Wilson Street and from just south of Lougheed Highway north almost to 112 Avenue. A BC Hydro crew has been assigned to the area and the cause is under investigation.

In Abbotsford, there are 791 customers without electricity. Trees are down across wires for an area from Eagle Street east almost to Salton Road and from Highway 1 to just north of Marshall Road. And 24 customers are affected in an outage between Fadden Road and York Road and Vye Road north to Parallel Road. That outage is under investigation.

Langley and Surrey were hit hard. More than 3,300 customers were without power between Highway 15 in Surrey all the way to Highway 10 in Langley and from Highway 1 as far south as 65 Avenue. This is from downed trees.

There are also 936 homes without power in an area stretching from Highway 15 just east of 212 Street and from 24 Avenue south to the U.S. border.

In Surrey, an area east of 176 Street to 192 Street and from 65 Avenue north to 84 Avenue has affected 2,525 customers.

Thirteen areas in Surrey are all still without power.

A wind warning for Metro Vancouver from Environment Canada remains in effect.

BC Hydro is asking people to check restoration times for their areas online. Those will be posted once full damage assessments are complete.

Thousands left in the dark in Langley and Lower Mainland

