Struck Langley cyclist survives 12 hours of brain surgery

Roxanne Hooper
roxanne.hooper@langleyadvancetimes.com
Trauma team at Royal Columbian Hospital commended for efforts to save Nicolas Sowinski
The 216th interchange in Langley is the first to have physically separated bike lanes
Pest control company Orkin Canada has released the top places for rodent control services
Extra influenza vaccine coming to minimize seasonal surge
BCTF worried about lack of face shields, remote learning option
Dr. Bonnie Henry says formal advice is coming soon
Man’s body was found in Fraser River six days after traffic stop in Lytton
Transport Canada order set to take effect Sept. 30
A black truck was seen entering the field at Summit Middle School on Sept. 2 at 2:30 a.m.
Teacher pleaded guilty to sex-related charges involving a student
WE plans to lay off its Canadian staff in the coming months and sell all its property in Canada,
Details scarce, police presence to stay for extended time
Langley-based university holds COVID-aware student orientation week
O’Toole didn’t have a long list of MPs who had challenged him for leadership to try and place on the front benches
That shows little change from the levels of trust recorded in a similar survey from the beginning of May
COVID-19 likely to put a crimp in fundraising by father and son
Vancouver GM Jim Benning has long list of NHL off-season tasks
Individual was taken to hospital