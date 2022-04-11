Amanda Vick is part of the first graduating class of the Indigenous law program at the University of Victoria. (Photo courtesy of University of Victoria)

Amanda Vick is part of the first graduating class of the Indigenous law program at the University of Victoria. (Photo courtesy of University of Victoria)

Students of the world’s first Indigenous law program set to graduate in B.C.

Graduates to influence areas of law such as constitutionalism, Indigenous governance

A class of 23 students in what is billed as the world’s first law program combining Indigenous and non-Indigenous law are set to graduate, four years after it was launched at the University of Victoria.

The joint program is a response to a call to action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission to establish Indigenous law institutes and equips students with the capacity to work across multiple legal systems – students graduate with both a Juris Doctor and Juris Indigenarum Doctor degree.

“When I first realized the unique way that I was going to learn the law, I felt both excited for the journey and humbled by the responsibility gifted to me,” said Amanda Vick, a Gitxsan Nation member and part of the first graduating class.

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria post-secondary schools mark 50 years with Indigenous paddle ceremony

Graduates will work within and influence areas of law such as constitutionalism and Indigenous governance, criminal law, environmental protection, intellectual property housing, family law and child protection and administrative law, as well as lands, business and economies.

Such areas currently have a lack of legal expertise to create institutions grounded in Indigenous laws, according to UVic.

In future the university will be home to the National Centre for Indigenous Laws, with construction set to begin later this spring near the law faculty’s Fraser building.

The graduating students will celebrate their accomplishments at a recognition event on Saturday (April 9) at the Songhees Wellness Centre and formally receive their degrees during UVic convocation ceremonies in June.

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

IndigenousPost-secondary EducationUniversity of Victoria

Previous story
Indigenous leaders, protesters gather in Vancouver to oppose Trans Mountain pipeline

Just Posted

Your Tree Service owner Brandon MacAlpine planted seven Arbour Day trees on last year in Williams Park. (Langley Advance Times files)
Our View: Worth re-acquainting ourselves with Langley parks

Gary Hee is sending solar lights to Ukraine for use in hospitals or other humanitarian sites. (Gary Hee/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Clayton resident ships high-power solar lights to Ukraine relief

Back after a two-year hiatus, Clean Up Langley Day returns to the Township on Saturday, April 23. (Township/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley Township residents can ‘spring clean’ their neighbourhoods

Jill Etheridge, of Malvern, England, has found a connection to family in Fort Langley while researching family history. This photo is from an Ushaw family wedding. Ushaw was a prominent family name in the community. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Family history buff in England hopes to connect with relatives in Fort Langley