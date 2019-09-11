Threat made against Kamloops high school

social media

Student’s online wordplay leads to school-threat investigation in Kamloops

A teen was investigated for making a social media threat against a school

What one student thought was an innocent play-on-words on social media became the centre of a police investigation into a possible threat against a Kamloops high school.

According to Cpl. Jodi Shelkie, police identified a teenage girl as the suspect behind an online threat against Sa-Hali Secondary School.

Police contacted the student and her parents at home, where she admitted to posting the message on social media platform Snapchat. Police did not detail the exact message.

The student had not realized that, what she thought was an innocent play on words, could be deemed as an actual threat, police said.

Officers determined that the social media post was not a credible threat.

“Every threat made on a school, no matter what media it comes through, is taken very seriously,” stated Shelkie.

“It takes a tremendous amount of resources to react to these threats and to investigate the source of the threat. It is critically important for parents to stress to their children the consequences of making inappropriate comments regarding such matters in any and all school settings.”

The student will not be facing any criminal charges.

READ MORE: Minister of Education wants to fast-track rebuild of destroyed Kamloops school

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trump marks another 9-11 anniversary with war still raging
Next story
Three-car pileup injures two on 200th Street

Just Posted

Langley teen missing since Tuesday

Police say Rachel Fitz has not spoken to any friends

Three-car pileup injures two on 200th Street

Three cars collided Wednesday morning in Willoughby

U.S. firm eyes Abbotsford for potential aerospace plant that could employ 10,000 workers

Unnamed American firm eyeing Abbotsford International Airport as potential site for massive facility

Kodiaks fall 5-2 to reigning conference champs

‘We only started practicing this week’: said coach Rick Harkins

‘Traumatic’: Homicide team investigating scene of Langley’s first 2019 homicide

Police were quick to respond to the Tuesday night incident near 264th Street and 56th Avenue

VIDEO: Federal election campaign begins with leaders in Ontario, Quebec and B.C.

Trudeau has asked governor general to dissolve Parliament and send voters to the polls on Oct. 21

Trump marks another 9-11 anniversary with war still raging

It’s been 18 years since commandeered planes crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City

‘Ridiculous idea’: Surrey councillor slams mayor’s vow to deny ride-hailing licenses

Annis says McCallum should be working for residents, not ‘handful of taxi owners’

Elementary school in Westwold, B.C., enrolls minimum six kids to stay open

‘We need them to stay until September 30,’ the superintendent said

NDP drop B.C. candidate over social media comments

Thompson-Nicola-Cariboo NDP Candidate Dock Currie asked to step down

Woman, 26, charged in YVR luggage thefts

Miriam Tremblay is charged with seven counts of theft under $5,000

Indigenous, two-spirit couple from Alberta wins Amazing Race Canada

Anthony Johnson and James Makokis plan to continue fundraising for a cultural healing centre

Libs, Tories start campaign in dead heat, with NDP, Greens tied: poll

Survey suggests Conservative support at 35 per cent nationally, Liberal at 34 per cent

VIDEO: What passengers saw after B.C. plane hit flock of birds and was forced to land

737 aircraft hit birds shortly after take off from Abbotsford International Airport

Most Read