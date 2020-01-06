THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Students to take part in hunger strike to force UBC to divest from fossil fuels

Extinction Rebellion says university’s partial divestment not enough

A group of University of B.C. students will begin their hunger strike on Monday, environmental activist group Extinction Rebellion said.

The group has asked for UBC to divest of all fossil fuel investments by the end of 2019. As UBC has not done so, the group said, a hunger strike will begin.

The university divested about $380 million from fossil fuels in December, but the group is asking for a “full and immediate divestment.”

In a statement, director of university affairs Matthew Ramsey said UBC shares the students’ concerns about climate change.

“That’s why the university declared a climate emergency and is moving towards divestment as quickly as possible given our fiduciary responsibility,” Ramsey said.

However, Ramsey said a “hunger strike will not expedite the critical due diligence we must undertake” before fully divesting.

Ramsey noted UBC’s health and wellness staff will be ready to help students taking part in the hunger strike.

This is not Extinction Rebellion’s first high-profile protest. Last year, the group shut down bridges in major Canadian cities and hosted a ‘Funeral for Extinction’ march in Vancouver to protest a lack of action on climate change.

