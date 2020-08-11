Artist’s impression of a possible future Langley City downtown core, near City hall (City of Langley image)

Study calls for Langley City performing arts centre and more

Key Directions Report identifies long-term goals

A performing arts and cultural centre for Langley is one of 26 recommendations in the new Key Directions Report, a summary of findings from the initial round of public meeting ti help decide what a future City will look like.

“We want to create an iconic building to transform our downtown,” City CAO Francis Cheung told the Langley Advance Times, “to support, foster and protect the arts.”

Published in June, Key Directions was the product than 1,000 “interactions” with the public and community organizations that included an online survey, a housing forms workshop, an open house, and stakeholder working sessions.

READ ALSO: Langley City prepares for rapid transit arrival

It also calls for leveraging rapid transit by allowing bigger buildings with mixed uses near the expected future SkyTrain line from Surrey and establishing an “Innovation Boulevard” connecting the downtown core to Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) “to encourage tech businesses, start-ups, and maker spaces.”

“They’re (KPU) a major education institution,” Cheung observed.

“We’d like to find some synergy with them.”

Carl Johannsen, City director of development services, noted that the findings also support what he described as “gentle densification” south of the Nicomekl River, including smaller lot single family homes, garden suites and townhomes and multi-plexes, as well as support for small-scale neighbourhood commercial nodes and public amenities such as green spaces.

READ ALSO: From broad principles to specifics: City Nexus plan enters new phase

Next comes translating those proposals into into specific policies and regulations, by drafting a new Official Community Plan and zoning bylaws, then more consultation, likely this fall.

“We’ll go back to the cubic for an open house,” Cheung said.

No date has been set for the open house yet, and Cheung noted the shape of the consultation may have to be different, due to COVID-19 restrictions that limit the size of public gatherings.

Even if Skytrain’s arrival is held up, the plan will still meet the needs of commuters using express bus services, Cheung said.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Langley CityPlanningpublic transit

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lawsuit launched after Florida child handcuffed, booked and briefly jailed
Next story
Landlord takes front door, windows after single B.C. mom late with rent

Just Posted

Displaced tenant ‘heartbroken’ after Langley City condo robbed after fire

Wedding rings of Michelle Buchan’s have since been recovered, but much is still missing

GREEN BEAT: 140 citizen scientists blitz Langley, uncovering rare species and more

Rare sightings of map turtles, a western fence lizard, not to mention, dog vomit slime were recorded

Mardi Gras parade being made in Fort Langley

The video will be shown at the Fort Langley ‘Virtual’ Jazz and Arts Festival in early September

City sports courts converted for pickleball

As of Monday, Langley dinkers have eight new dedicated courts to play on at Douglas Park

Study calls for Langley City performing arts centre and more

Key Directions Report identifies long-term goals

STANDING TALL: For some, B.C.’s forest industry is the best office in the world

A look at the forest sector in B.C. – and those hoping for the best – amid mill curtailments

Lawsuit launched after Florida child handcuffed, booked and briefly jailed

Suit alleges “deliberate indifference” to what should have been handled as a behavioural issue

Landlord takes front door, windows after single B.C. mom late with rent

Maple Ridge mom gets help from community generosity and government

Fraser Valley Bandits reflect on 2020 turnaround

Abbotsford-based CEBL team goes from worst to almost first at Summer Series

Russia approves vaccine, Putin hopes to begin mass production

Critic calls decision to proceed without thorough testing ‘dangerous and grossly immoral’

Man, 54, charged in connection with fatal attack of Red Deer doctor

Doctor was killed in his walk-in clinic on Monday

Doctor slain in Alberta medical clinic was devoted father, husband

Red Deer doctors on edge after attack on colleague who had two young daughters

Royal B.C. Museum wants B.C.’s COVID-19 nature observations

COVID-19 Collecting For Our Time: ongoing project cataloguing province’s pandemic experience

Feds offer ‘life preserver’ funds to BC Ferries as pandemic sinks revenue

For every dollar the province spends the federal government will match

Most Read