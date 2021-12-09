This image provided by the National Institutes of Health shows an osteosarcoma cell with DNA in blue, energy factories (mitochondria) in yellow and actin filaments, part of the cellular skeleton, in purple. Eight years ago, a team of researchers launched a project to carefully repeat influential lab experiments in cancer research. They recreated 50 experiments, the type of work with mice and test tubes that sets the stage for new cancer drugs. They reported the results Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021: About half the scientific claims didn’t hold up. (National Institute of Health via AP)

This image provided by the National Institutes of Health shows an osteosarcoma cell with DNA in blue, energy factories (mitochondria) in yellow and actin filaments, part of the cellular skeleton, in purple. Eight years ago, a team of researchers launched a project to carefully repeat influential lab experiments in cancer research. They recreated 50 experiments, the type of work with mice and test tubes that sets the stage for new cancer drugs. They reported the results Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021: About half the scientific claims didn’t hold up. (National Institute of Health via AP)

Study can’t confirm lab results for many cancer experiments

New study reflects on shortcomings early in the scientific process

Eight years ago, a team of researchers launched a project to carefully repeat early but influential lab experiments in cancer research.

They recreated 50 experiments, the type of preliminary research with mice and test tubes that sets the stage for new cancer drugs. The results reported Tuesday: About half the scientific claims didn’t hold up.

“The truth is we fool ourselves. Most of what we claim is novel or significant is no such thing,” said Dr. Vinay Prasad, a cancer doctor and researcher at the University of California, San Francisco, who was not involved in the project.

It’s a pillar of science that the strongest findings come from experiments that can be repeated with similar results.

In reality, there’s little incentive for researchers to share methods and data so others can verify the work, said Marcia McNutt, president of the National Academy of Sciences. Researchers lose prestige if their results don’t hold up to scrutiny, she said.

And there are built-in rewards for publishing discoveries.

But for cancer patients, it can raise false hopes to read headlines of a mouse study that seems to promise a cure “just around the corner,” Prasad said. “Progress in cancer is always slower than we hope.”

The new study reflects on shortcomings early in the scientific process, not with established treatments. By the time cancer drugs reach the market, they’ve been tested rigorously in large numbers of people to make sure they are safe and they work.

For the project, the researchers tried to repeat experiments from cancer biology papers published from 2010 to 2012 in major journals such as Cell, Science and Nature.

Overall, 54% of the original findings failed to measure up to statistical criteria set ahead of time by the Reproducibility Project, according to the team’s study published online Tuesday by eLife. The nonprofit eLife receives funding from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, which also supports The Associated Press Health and Science Department.

Among the studies that did not hold up was one that found a certain gut bacteria was tied to colon cancer in humans. Another was for a type of drug that shrunk breast tumors in mice. A third was a mouse study of a potential prostate cancer drug.

A co-author of the prostate cancer study said the research done at Sanford Burnham Prebys research institute has held up to other scrutiny.

“There’s plenty of reproduction in the (scientific) literature of our results,” said Erkki Ruoslahti.

— The Associated Press

RELATED: Victoria’s chalk fairy brings smiles to kids with cancer

RELATED: Radon testing advised for all B.C. homes to reduce cancer risks

Cancer

Previous story
B.C. teen dies after being struck in crosswalk less than 30 metres from his home
Next story
BREAKING: B.C. sees deadliest month of illicit drug crisis with 201 fatal overdoses in October

Just Posted

The two orphaned bear cubs at Langley’s Critter Care Wildlife Society, a sister and brother, are to be named through a contest by the public. (Critter Care Wildlife Society/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Orphaned bear cubs at Langley shelter to be named by public

LOSC women’s 15 and over relay team of (left to right) Madisen Jacques, Katelyn Schroder, Sienna Harder, and Leila Fack set a new provincial record in the 200m medley relay at the Christmas Cracker Swim Meet held Dec. 3-5 in Victoria with a time of 1:55.21. (LOSC/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley swim team shatters provincial relay record

Special weather statements are in effect for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley for Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10 - 11. (News Bulletin file photo)
More rain and wind to hit Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley starting tomorrow

A rescued cat removed from a flood zone by TinyKittens volunteers. (TinyKittens/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley’s TinyKittens heads into flood waters to rescue farm and feral cats