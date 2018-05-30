Subject of Canada-wide manhunt facing four charges

The man arrested in the South Okanagan on a Canada-wide warrant after allegedly severely injuring two people at an Aldergrove RV park made an appearance at the Penticton courthouse on Wednesday.

Thomas Charles Brydges, 73, was arrested on Tuesday in Oliver after being recognized by police from a bulletin sent across the province. He is now facing four charges including two counts of assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm.

RCMP described Brydges as known to be extremely violent. In a news release police said the woman injured at the RV park was in critical condition while the male was expected to be released from hospital on Tuesday.

Brydges said in court that he had not spoken to a lawyer yet so Crown counsel adjourned the bail hearing. Brydges was remanded to the Okanagan Correction Centre and will be sent to a Lower Mainland jail to appear in Surrey court via video on June 6 at 9:30 a.m.

