A police incident at the 196th Street overpass above the Langley Bypass saw one man taken to hospital with what police described as minor injures. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Suggested bridge jumper shuts down Langley highway

Mountie reports indicate a man was taken to hospital with minor injuries after lunch-time incident

Police were called to the 196th-Street overpass early Tuesday afternoon for reports of a man who “was going to jump,” Langley RCMP confirmed.

In a widely circulated video, two people are seen attempting to assist another man on the wrong-side of the overpass barrier, who eventually falls.

He was taken to hospital with minor injuries, RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy told the Langley Advance Times.

The incident happened at the Langley-Surrey border, and police cruisers were seen blocking off traffic in all directions at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday – along the Langley Bypass/Highway 10, as well as 192nd Street, but Mounties have yet to confirm how long the area was closed.

The identity of the injured man, or the others seen in the video, is not yet known.

For individuals who are or know of someone who is having thoughts of suicide are asked to contact The Crisis Line Association of BC at 1-800-784-2433, or individuals who would like emotional support or information and resources specific to mental health can call 310-Mental Health (310-6789).

Warning: Langley Advance Times is not publishing a graphic video of the incident being shared. Beware, it is not suitable for everyone.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Aldergrove zoo closes to public due to COVID-19, extends current memberships

Just Posted

Aldergrove zoo closes to public due to COVID-19, extends current memberships

The Greater Vancouver facility hopes to ‘reopen shortly,’ though no date has been set

Suggested bridge jumper shuts down Langley highway

Mountie reports indicate a man was taken to hospital with minor injuries after lunch-time incident

VIDEO: No-contact council meetings planned for both Langleys

City holds first telephone conference session, Township gives the idea preliminary approval

Kwantlen Polytechnic University moves to deliver summer classes remotely

The post secondary institution announced all classes, apart from select trades, will move online

Abbotsford restaurant offering free tiffin service today

Veerji Fish ‘n’ Grill’s Abbotsford & Aldergrove locations running service on March 24 from 3 to 5 p.m.

28% of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases have recovered: provincial health officer

Total case count grows to at least 617

BC Ferries passengers asked to avoid all non-essential travel amid pandemic

As of March 24, BC Ferries has not been instructed to restrict travel

World COVID-19 updates, 5 p.m., March 24: NY plans for 40,000 in intensive care

“Coronavirus party” leads to infection

B.C. COVID-19 tests up to 3,500 a day, care home staffing to change

Massage therapists, chiropractors told to treat urgent cases only

Internet safety while social distancing: expert says monitor internet use

More opportunities for scams, cyber criminals, sexual predators

$1,000 payment for COVID-19 affected workers won’t come till May: B.C. finance ministry

Payment will go to those who qualify for EI or other COVID-19 related unemployment help

WestJet lays off nearly 7,000 employees, cutting staff in half amid COVID-19 crisis

Calgary-based company the latest airline to be hit by layoffs

Crime Stoppers warning of COVID-19 related scams

It has issued a public warning about some of the scams out there, which in particular target the elderly

Driver’s licence renewals, 90-day payment deferral now available online, ICBC says

Phone and online deferrals available

Most Read