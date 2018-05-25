Suits and Boots is holding a resource rally in Langley on May 26. Photo via www.suitsandboots.ca

Suits and Boots holds pro-pipeline rally in Langley May 26

Langley organizer says she is ‘proud’ to show support for Kinder Morgan, Trans Mountain Pipeline

An organization that promotes Canada’s resource industry is holding its first-ever resource rally in Langley this weekend.

On May 26, Suits and Boots members will gather in the parking lot behind Milner Chapel at 6710 216 St. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. to show support for the Kinder Morgan pipeline.

According to its website, Suits and Boots is a “grassroots organization that brings together business people from across Canada to support and defend Canada’s resource industry workers and their families.” The name “Suits” refers to the business side, while “boots” represents industry workers.

The Langley rally is being held five days before the May 31 deadline set out by Kinder Morgan to decide whether it will proceed with the Trans Mountain pipeline, and is one of five resource rallies planned in B.C. Others will be held in Fort St. John, Kitimat, Smithers and Fort Nelson.

“We’re looking forward to a great event in Langley on the 26th,” said Suits and Boots founder and Edmonton-based businessman Rick Peterson, in a press release.

“This is only being made possible through the huge support of one individual, Tamara Jansen, a Langley businesswoman who stepped up to volunteer the space and logistical help. This is a great example of ‘Suits’ stepping up in a significant way to help show support for the ‘Boots’ of our resource sector.”

The rally will include speeches by Chilliwack-Kent MLA Laurie Throness and Cheam First Nation Chief Erney Crey.

“I’m proud to stand up alongside Suits and Boots in support of Kinder Morgan and the Trans Mountain Pipeline,” said Jansen, in a press release.

“It’s important that everyone see how hard we are working to show strong and widespread support for the resource sector at this critical moment, and how important it is for the future of Canada that we make our voices heard.”

“It’s clear that this strong, spontaneous and province-wide grassroots support for the resource sector on May 26 sends a clear message to the B.C. and federal governments that the time for dithering and hesitating is long past,” Peterson added.

“Our members and those of all the other groups working together have one same message: Build the pipeline.”


