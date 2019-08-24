Sumas Border Crossing plugged for second day running

Driver’s heading for the Sumas Border Crossing will be jammed up for a second day running as expected wait times are well over an hour.

Highway 11 is once again backed up all the way to Highway 1 with an estimated wait time at a whopping 2 hours, according to ezbordercrossing.com. The Nexus lane remains closed.

People planning to cross into the U.S. today should consider taking the Aldergrove Crossing as delays are significantly shorter.

Yesterday the delay was thought to have been due to the Toronto Blue Jays series against the Seattle Mariners, that congestion has continued.