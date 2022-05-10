On May 10, a Summerland mural with a Truth and Reconciliation message was defaced by vandals. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Summerland reconciliation mural vandalized

Mural at Summerland Secondary School had a Truth and Reconciliation message

Vandals have defaced a Summerland mural with a reconciliation theme.

The vandalism was noticed on Tuesday, May 10 in the late afternoon, and people on the Summerland Locals Helping Locals Facebook page were voicing their disgust with the action.

The mural was created on the wall of the tennis courts at Summerland Secondary School in the fall of 2021.

READ ALSO: Summerland mural has truth and reconciliation theme

The mural has the words “Every Child Matters” in English, French, Cree and Syilx. In addition, it contains hundreds of hand prints from students at the school and members of the community.

The mural was created around the time of the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30, 2021.

The vandalism took the form of bright pink paint through the word “Child” as well as through words and symbols elsewhere on the mural.

Grade 12 students Emilia Tolnai, Madeline Carlson and Kira Nilson created the mural, with assistance from the high school’s leadership class.

