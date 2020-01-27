Rain is in the forecast for most of the week in Langley. (File photo)

Sun will be visible Monday in Langley – briefly

Breaks in the clouds expected before a return to rain for the week

It might rain for your morning commute, and for your evening commute, but Monday still might be the best day of the week, weather wise.

A mixture of sun and cloud is predicted by Environment Canada for the morning, with cloud returning after noon for Langley. Temperatures are expected to be no higher than 9 Celsius today.

Rain is expected to return again this afternoon and continue through much the evening.

The entire week is expected to see rain or showers, meaning rain through to the end of January and into February.

