VIDEO: Multiple fire crews respond to Fort Langley fire

Sunday afternoon fire appeared to be in boarded-up building

Multiple Langley Township fire department crews were called to the scene of a structure fire in Fort Langley on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 14, 2021 near Mary Avenue and Church Street. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Multiple Langley Township fire department crews were called to the scene of what was initially reported as a residential structure fire in Fort Langley on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 14.

Crews arrived at the scene near Mary Avenue and Church Street shortly after 4 p.m. to find smoke and fire coming from a boarded up building.

A second alarm was ordered to bring in more crews.

READ ALSO: Langley RCMP investigating house fire

READ ALSO: More than 150 could be affected by early morning apartment fire in Abbotsford

The area was cordoned off while police and fire were on the scene.

More to come.

fireLangley



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Multiple Langley Township fire department crews were called to the scene of a structure fire in Fort Langley on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 14, 2021 near Mary Avenue and Church Street. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Multiple Langley Township fire department crews were called to the scene of a structure fire in Fort Langley on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 14, 2021 near Mary Avenue and Church Street. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Multiple Langley Township fire department crews were called to the scene of a structure fire in Fort Langley on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 14, 2021 near Mary Avenue and Church Street. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)