Environment Canada says blue skies are returning to the Lower Mainland this week, beginning Sept. 28, 2020. The last few weeks have included both heavy smoke and rain. (Langley Advance Times files)

Sunny skies expected across Lower Mainland this week

After weeks of rain and smoke, Environment Canada forecasts clear skies and steady warm temperatures

There’s good news for everyone wanting to get one last shot at summer.

Warm weather will be returning to the Lower Mainland this week. Rains hit the region hard on Sept. 23 and carried on for three days. Prior to that, the area was blanketed in smoke from fires in the United States, causing alerts for air quality and lowering temperatures.

But on Monday, Sept. 28, Environment Canada forecasts sun and clear skies that could last right through to the weekend.

In Vancouver and Langley, steady highs of 21C are forecast for Oct. 1 through Oct. 3, with overnight lows of 12C.

Things are even warmer in the Fraser Valley, with highs of up to 26C in Abbotsford and Chilliwack.

