Superintendent notes restart plan doesn’t change Langley school operations

COVID-19 guidelines will stay in place until summer while grad ceremonies will be minimized

As the province moves into a four-step BC Restart Plan, Langley School Board is sharing that the lifting of restrictions for businesses and services do not impact schools.

K-12 education COVID-19 guidelines will remain in place until the end of June and the community will be informed of any changes.

Gord Stewart, Langley School District superintendent, said to date, the District has had 299 COVID-19 notifications in 42 of Langley schools since September.

“We are seeing a decline in school exposure notifications which is positive. With cases still occurring in our schools, we must continue to follow all health and safety protocols such as the daily health check, physical distancing and proper handwashing,” Stewart explained.

As the District plans for the next school year, the superintendent noted that he is waiting to hear from the Ministry of Education on what we can expect for September.

“Based on the province’s BC Restart Plan, if all goes well and COVID-19 cases are reduced and restrictions removed, we could see a return to a sense of normalcy for the fall. Our hope is to provide further updates at the end of June,” Stewart explained.

He did note that while students, staff and families are eager to have a memorable send off for graduating students, Fraser Health Authority has laid out a unique protocol for 2021 graduation celebrations.

“Based on these guidelines, all secondary schools, with help from staff, will be conducting a ceremony for each individual student and a maximum of four guests,” Stewart said. “Our schools will not be running events with large gatherings and spectators.”

Schools will be sharing specific details with families in the coming days.

Summer Session will also be going ahead but will look different than previous years. To view learning opportunities available for Langley students and register, people can visit www.sd35.bc.ca/schools/summer-session.

An opportunity for the School District to update the public on the District’s progress with the budget and to provide an outlet for questions or concerns regarding the 2021-2022 operating budget is happening virtually. People can learn and have their say by visiting www.sd35.bc.ca/news-events/district-board-news/view/virtual-budget-open-house-2021-2022.

“This year has had many ups and downs and has taken a toll on all of us. Our hope is that we are starting to turn the corner,” Stewart concluded. “We appreciate your support and continued efforts in helping keep our students, staff, and community safe.”