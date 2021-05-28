Langley School District office. (Aldergrove Star files)

Langley School District office. (Aldergrove Star files)

Superintendent notes restart plan doesn’t change Langley school operations

COVID-19 guidelines will stay in place until summer while grad ceremonies will be minimized

As the province moves into a four-step BC Restart Plan, Langley School Board is sharing that the lifting of restrictions for businesses and services do not impact schools.

K-12 education COVID-19 guidelines will remain in place until the end of June and the community will be informed of any changes.

Gord Stewart, Langley School District superintendent, said to date, the District has had 299 COVID-19 notifications in 42 of Langley schools since September.

“We are seeing a decline in school exposure notifications which is positive. With cases still occurring in our schools, we must continue to follow all health and safety protocols such as the daily health check, physical distancing and proper handwashing,” Stewart explained.

As the District plans for the next school year, the superintendent noted that he is waiting to hear from the Ministry of Education on what we can expect for September.

“Based on the province’s BC Restart Plan, if all goes well and COVID-19 cases are reduced and restrictions removed, we could see a return to a sense of normalcy for the fall. Our hope is to provide further updates at the end of June,” Stewart explained.

READ MORE: Langley schools on COVID exposure list rises

He did note that while students, staff and families are eager to have a memorable send off for graduating students, Fraser Health Authority has laid out a unique protocol for 2021 graduation celebrations.

“Based on these guidelines, all secondary schools, with help from staff, will be conducting a ceremony for each individual student and a maximum of four guests,” Stewart said. “Our schools will not be running events with large gatherings and spectators.”

Schools will be sharing specific details with families in the coming days.

Summer Session will also be going ahead but will look different than previous years. To view learning opportunities available for Langley students and register, people can visit www.sd35.bc.ca/schools/summer-session.

An opportunity for the School District to update the public on the District’s progress with the budget and to provide an outlet for questions or concerns regarding the 2021-2022 operating budget is happening virtually. People can learn and have their say by visiting www.sd35.bc.ca/news-events/district-board-news/view/virtual-budget-open-house-2021-2022.

“This year has had many ups and downs and has taken a toll on all of us. Our hope is that we are starting to turn the corner,” Stewart concluded. “We appreciate your support and continued efforts in helping keep our students, staff, and community safe.”

Have a story tip? Email: newsroom@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveLangleyLangley School District

Previous story
Anti-logging protest lands on Premier John Horgan’s Langford doorstep

Just Posted

Langley school superintendent Gord Stewart. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Residential school discovery shows need for change, says Langley schools superintendent

A letter to families noted June is National Indigenous History Month

Langley School District office. (Aldergrove Star files)
Superintendent notes restart plan doesn’t change Langley school operations

COVID-19 guidelines will stay in place until summer while grad ceremonies will be minimized

Riccardo Sestito and his vehicles will be back for Langley Good Times Cruise-In 2021. (Special to The Star)
Re-opening plan presents open road for Langley Good Times Cruise-In

Director Riccardo Sestito said organizers are ready to bring back annual car show to Aldergrove

A Fort Langley shopping plaza is the first location in the village to require paid parking. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Fort Langley shopping plaza switches to paid parking

Eric Woodward said the change was necessary given the scarcity of spots

(Pixabay)
COVID-19: Langley nail salon, gym ordered closed, latest school exposures

Fraser Health has issued a public exposure alert for a local nail salon

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
VIDEO: Exoskeleton enables B.C. stroke survivor to walk nearly 2 km a day

Surrey’s Ryan Eddy walks between 1.6 and 1.8 kilometres per day on Lokomat system

Protesters gather outside Premier John Horgan’s constituency office in Langford on Friday to protest the logging of old-growth forests. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)
Anti-logging protest lands on Premier John Horgan’s Langford doorstep

Protestors of all ages march through Langford

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey killer who shot his mom in the head with shotgun to serve 18 years before parole eligibility

Nathanael Forshaw will be eligible to apply for parole on Oct. 4, 2037

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix navigate the basement corridors of the B.C. legislature to deliver a COVID-19 briefing, May 20, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. sees 317 new COVID-19 cases Friday, more than 60% vaccinated

292 people in hospital, two deaths, one new care home outbreak

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Lynnae Erick and her daugher. (Lynnae Erick/Facebook)
Family dismayed as social media falsely ties Kelowna mom’s death to COVID-19 vaccine

Lynnae Erick died a week after her COVID jab, eliciting false claims the vaccine was responsible

IHIT and RCMP forensics investigators are on scene at a Broadway Street house that may be connected to a shooting in Chilliwack early Thursday morning. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
IHIT and RCMP forensics unit on scene at Chilliwack residence one day after shooting death

A person was brought to Chilliwack General Hospital with gunshot wounds in the early hours of May 27

The Abbotsford Law Courts (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
2 Mexican farmworkers sue police for alleged assault and dog attack in Abbotsford

Innocent pair allege officers were ‘abusive and racist’ while looking for drug smugglers

Tracy Porteous, co-executive director of Ending Violence Association of B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. expands grant program for community sexual assault response

Indigenous, immigrant women receive specialized outreach

Most Read