Superstore and 5 Langley schools the latest to record COVID-19 exposures

Coronavirus 3D illustration. (CDC photo)

Five local schools and the Langley Superstore are the latest to record COVID-19 exposures.

On Sunday, families of Alex Hope Elementary, Lynn Fripps Elementary, R.E. Mountain Secondary, Walnut Grove Secondary, and Aldergrove Community Secondary schools were sent a letter from the Langley School District informing them an individual within each school community had tested positive for COVID-19.

READ MORE: Fraser Health workplace closure system slow to report shutdowns

All five exposure notifications are a “general notification and does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19.”

Public Health is completing a risk assessment, Fraser Health said, and further information maybe shared with families. Staff or students who are determined to have been in close contact with a case will receive instructions to self-isolate

A COVID-positive individual was at Aldergrove Community Secondary on April 26, 27 and 28; at Lynn Fripps Elementary on April 26, 27 and 28; at Walnut Grove Secondary School on April 26, 27, 28 and 29; and Alex Hope Elementary on April 27 and 28; and at R.E. Mountain Secondary on April 27, Fraser Health reports.

Unless directed otherwise, parents are asked to continue to send their children to school and monitor them daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

READ MORE: Four more Langley schools report COVID exposures

As of Monday, there were 22 Langley schools on Fraser Health’s school exposure list, four of which were independent.

For a complete list of school exposures visit www.fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.

Also on Sunday, parent company Loblaws announced a staff member at the Real Canadian Superstore on Willowbrook Drive tested positive for COVID-19.

The last day the individual worked was on April 28, according to the company.

