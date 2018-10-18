Support high for Metro Vancouver SkyTrain, light rail projects: poll

Nearly 90 per cent were in favour of a UBC SkyTrain extension

Two-thirds of Metro Vancouverites support the incoming light rail project in Surrey, a survey released Thursday by Research Co. suggests.

Researchers spoke to 635 people in early October and found that 34 per cent strongly supported the Newton-Guildford line and another 34 per cent moderately supported it.

TransLink’s $1.65-billion 10.5-kilometre light rail line would connect Newton to City Centre via King George Boulevard, and City Centre to Guildford via 104th Avenue, as part of phase one that was “officially launched” by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in early September. The line would open by 2024.

ELECTION QUESTIONS: How do candidates form their opinions on transit in Surrey?

Support for light rail grew as people got older, with 40 per cent of baby boomers supporting the line compared to just 27 per cent of millennials.

NDP, Liberal and Green party voters were almost equally in favour of the line, with the NDP support slightly ahead at 37 per cent.

READ MORE: TransLink defends huge spike in cost of SkyTrain, light-rail projects

More than 80 per cent of those surveyed like the idea of the $2.83 billion SkyTrain Millennium Line Broadway extension.

The survey found that support for that line was highest from millennials at 60 per cent and lowest among baby boomer at 44 per cent.

And while Metro Vancouverites liked the current Millennium line extension, nearly 90 per cent were in favour of pushing that line all the way to the University of B.C. campus.

Support for that was highest among millennials 61 per cent and again lowest from baby boomers at 51 per cent.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Black market will thrive until small pot growers and sellers included: advocates
Next story
Pedestrian hit and killed in Vancouver

Just Posted

Langley actors up for challenge of period romance

Two TWU students learn how much they have in common with each other and their characters.

A funny thing happened on the way to the election

Someone has been putting out deliberately silley campaign signs in Langley

VIDEO: This is what buying legal pot in B.C. looks like

Take a look inside B.C.’s first and only legal pot shop located in Kamloops

ELECTION: Langley Township council candidate Michael Pratt

A Voter’s Guide to key election questions.

ELECTION: Langley Township council candidate Kerri Ross

A Voter’s Guide to key election questions.

Mellow opening to B.C.’s only legal pot shop

About five people lined up early for the opening of the BC Cannabis Store in Kamloops.

Money Monitor: Should you switch to a fixed-rate mortgage?

BMO’s Omar Abouzaher outlines the pros and cons of both types of mortgages

Earth still moving in Old Fort, B.C., but not above homes: geologists

Transportation Ministry crews are ready to start work on the Old Fort road

Pedestrian hit and killed in Vancouver

Police said in a statement that the man was crossing mid-block near Ross Street on SE Marine Drive just after 6 a.m

Around the BCHL: Youth trumps experience for Chilliwack and Salmon Arm

Around the BCHL is a look at goings-on in the BCHL and the junior A world.

Support high for Metro Vancouver SkyTrain, light rail projects: poll

Nearly 90 per cent were in favour of a UBC SkyTrain extension

Proportional representation grows government, B.C. study finds

Spending, deficits higher in countries where voting system used

Black market will thrive until small pot growers and sellers included: advocates

Advocates say the black market will continue to thrive until small retail shops and craft growers are included in the regime.

Goodbye cable, hello Netflix: 1/3 of Canadians cut the cord

Just under half of households no longer have a landline phone

Most Read