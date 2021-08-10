Kelowna General Hospital. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

Kelowna General Hospital. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

Surgeries bumped in Kelowna due to spike in COVID patients amid outbreak

‘Our hospital is swamped with COVID patients, almost entirely unvaccinated’

Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) is postponing some elective surgeries as Interior Health works to manage capacity due to the recent Central Okanagan COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement to Black Press Media, Interior Health said the hospital is currently supporting a higher number of COVID-19 positive patients.

“The majority of people in hospital with COVID-19 are young adults who are not fully immunized,” said the health authority.

Dr. Gareth Eeson, a surgical oncologist at KGH, said in a tweet on Monday that one of his patients had a Whipple procedure cancelled. A Whipple procedure is a complex surgery to remove parts of the pancreas, small intestine and gallbladder.

“Our hospital is swamped with COVID patients, almost entirely unvaccinated,” Eeson wrote.

Interior Health did not give specifics as to the number of patients hospitalized with COVID at KGH, the BC Centre for Disease Control’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that 27 people in the B.C. Interior were in hospital as of Aug. 9, of whom 10 were in critical care.

The Interior, specifically the Central Okanagan, has led the province’s daily COVID-19 case counts for the last few weeks, leading to increased health restrictions for the area. As of Aug. 9, 1,755 cases in Interior Health remain active.

“Everyone is encouraged to get immunized against COVID-19 to protect themselves, their community, and the health-care system,” stated Interior Health.

