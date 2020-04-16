A ticket sold in Surrey matched all six winning numbers in the April 15 Lotto 6/49 draw. (BCLC screenshot)

Surrey 6/49 ticket holder wins $16 million jackpot

Ticket in April 15 draw the only one in Canada to match all six numbers

Someone who bought a ticket in Surrey for the April 15 Lotto 6/49 draw is more than $16 million richer today.

According to a news release issued by the BCLC this morning, a single ticket purchased in the city was the sole ticket in Canada to match all six numbers to clinch the jackpot – $16,460,052.50.

Exactly where the ticket was purchased will be shared after the winner comes forward, the release states.

Due to the pandemic, however, that player is encouraged to first reach out to the lottery corporation via telephone (1-866-815-0222) to begin an “alternate prize-claim process,” the release adds.

BCLC prize-payout offices are temporarily closed to the public.


