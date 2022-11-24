Surrey RCMP Cpl. Peter Leckie. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Peter Leckie. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Surrey cop accused of abusing position to meet women facing new sexual assault charge

Cpl. Peter Leckie is set to appear in court Dec. 14

An additional five charges — including sexual assault — have been laid against Surrey RCMP Cpl. Peter Leckie, on top of his existing nine charges which were announced in June.

An investigation into Leckie revealed he used his position as an officer to have “intimate relationships” with women, while on and off duty. Announced June 29, Leckie was charged with seven counts of breach of trust and two counts of obtaining computer service by fraud in relation to the allegations.

The latest charges include three more counts of breach of trust, one additional count of computer services by fraud and one count of sexual assault. They were laid on Wednesday (Nov. 23), according to Surrey RCMP.

Leckie’s court appearance for the new charges is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 14.

His original charges were related to three victims from between January 2014 and October 2020. When RCMP released Leckie’s photo to the public in June, however, they said there could be more witnesses with information to further the investigation.

Leckie has been with the Surrey RCMP since 2010. Since the first charges emerged, he has been suspended with pay, but police say this could “move towards suspension without pay.” No updates on this process were given Wednesday.

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP officer facing charges in alleged attempt to use position to pick up women

