Surrey RCMP headquarters. March 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey elementary students find handgun during morning recess

Police say this happened at Bothwell Elementary School in Fraser Heights Thursday

Surrey Mounties continue to investigate after a student at Bothwell Elementary School in Fraser Heights found a handgun on the school grounds on Thursday during morning recess.

Const. Sarbjit Sangha said students were immediately brought into the school by staff, who called police.

Asked if the gun was loaded, she told the Now-Leader, “I do not have that information, unfortunately.”

“It’s believed to be a real firearm,” she said.

She said police are analyzing the gun in an attempt to determine if it is connected to any ongoing police investigations and that the Surrey RCMP is working closely with the Surrey School District as well as the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

“Anytime a firearm is located by a member of the public it’s concerning, and in this case it was an elementary school student,” Sangha said. “It shows the blatant disregard for the safety of others, from whoever disposed of this firearm.”

The elementary school is located at 17070 102 Ave.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.


