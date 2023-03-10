Surrey firefighters save old Clayton Elementary School

Surrey firefighters tackle blaze at old Clayton Elementary School on Thursday. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Black Press Media)Surrey firefighters tackle blaze at old Clayton Elementary School on Thursday. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Black Press Media)
Surrey firefighters tackle blaze at old Clayton Elementary School on Thursday. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Black Press Media)Surrey firefighters tackle blaze at old Clayton Elementary School on Thursday. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Black Press Media)

Surrey firefighters put down a two-alarm fire at the old abandoned Clayton Elementary School in the 7500-block of 184th Street at about 2 p.m. Thursday.

Roughly 30 firefighters tackled the fire, containing it in about half an hour.

Battalion Chief Dave Wyatt said they’re not certain how it started, but the fire went up in between the floors and went up the wall inside the building. No one was hurt.

“It looked like it had been smouldering for a long time, but because of the old construction the wood is pretty thick,” he said. “It looked like it had been smouldering for hours.”

He said it was “very fortunate” the whole heritage building wasn’t lost.

“The building was unoccupied at the time, the alarms were activated, and Surrey Schools were on site and called it in.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

fireSurrey

Previous story
‘Recovery scams’ targeting sextortion victims are on the rise, experts warn
Next story
First Nations coalition urges Ottawa to stop closing salmon farms where they’re wanted

Just Posted

Surrey firefighters tackle blaze at old Clayton Elementary School on Thursday. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Black Press Media)
Surrey firefighters save old Clayton Elementary School

RCMP gave a photo example to a Vernon council of what 2.5 grams of decriminalized illicit drugs could look like. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP/Special to Black Press Media)
LETTER: Langley resident unimpressed with drug decriminalization

Langley City hall. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley City will need residents’ approval to borrow $15 million

Cora Goodyear snapped this shot of what she identified as a black-tailed doe, climbing a bank on Allard Crescent, west of Fort Langley in the Derby Reach area, on Tuesday morning. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Wildlife in all its wonder

Pop-up banner image