Surrey firefighters save old Clayton Elementary School

Surrey firefighters tackle blaze at old Clayton Elementary School on Thursday. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Black Press Media) Surrey firefighters tackle blaze at old Clayton Elementary School on Thursday. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Black Press Media)

Surrey firefighters put down a two-alarm fire at the old abandoned Clayton Elementary School in the 7500-block of 184th Street at about 2 p.m. Thursday.

Roughly 30 firefighters tackled the fire, containing it in about half an hour.

Battalion Chief Dave Wyatt said they’re not certain how it started, but the fire went up in between the floors and went up the wall inside the building. No one was hurt.

“It looked like it had been smouldering for a long time, but because of the old construction the wood is pretty thick,” he said. “It looked like it had been smouldering for hours.”

He said it was “very fortunate” the whole heritage building wasn’t lost.

“The building was unoccupied at the time, the alarms were activated, and Surrey Schools were on site and called it in.”



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

fireSurrey