Surrey getting a new hospital, in Cloverdale

Premier John Horgan said the ‘brand new hospital’ will be built near Kwantlen Polytechnic University

Surrey will be getting a new hospital, in Cloverdale.

Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix were at the Surrey Museum at 17710-56A Avenue Monday morning to announce the “brand new hospital” will be built near the Kwantlen Polytechnic University.

“It’s going to be a very fast-paced process,” Horgan said.

“It’s a happy day.”

Every month 1,000 new people calling Surrey home, he said. The new hospital, which is in the business planning phase, will be located beside the university, at 5500-180th Street.

The new hospital will have an emergency department, inpatient beds, operating rooms, and laboratory, diagnostic and outpatient services.

Dix said it represents a “key commitment to help meet the health-care needs of Surrey’s rapidly growing community.”

Dr. Victoria Lee, president and CEO of Fraser Health, says Surrey’s new hospital “allows us to re-envision how health services can meet the demands of this fast-growing and diverse community with an expansion of services and the incorporation of virtual health-care services that go beyond the walls of the hospital.”

Surrey is currently served by Surrey Memorial Hospital, opened in 1959, Peace Arch Hospital in White Rock, opened in 1954, and the Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre which was opened in Green Timbers in 2011.

A new hospital for this region has been a long time in coming.

In the 1990s, Mike Harcourt’s NDP provincial government bought some property at 5750 Panorama Drive, near 152nd Street and Highway 10, as a potential site for a new hospital. In subsequent years Liberal Premier Gordon Campbell staged a press conference on that property and declared, “We will be building a hospital here.”

This, of course, did not happen. The Liberals sold the Panorama property for $20,516,000 in March 2014.

Jinny Sims, NDP MLA for Surrey-Panorama, told the Now-Leader in 2018 that the current NDP government was committed to a “concept plan” for a new hospital in Surrey “and part of that is looking for land at these astronomically high prices right now.”

“You know, British Columbians end up paying for the folly of the Liberals being such poor economic managers of properties.”

In 2012, NDP Finance Critic Bruce Ralston, MLA for Surrey-Whalley, likened the Liberal government’s plan to sell off the 15 acres to selling the family’s gold jewelry to buy groceries.

The land, at the corner of Highway 10 and 152nd Street, had been earmarked for health care development under the Surrey Official Community Plan’s South Newton Neighbourhood Concept Plan. Ralston noted the site was at the geographic heart of Surrey.

It was a project dear to Delta-North NDP MLA Guy Gentner, the public health critic for the NDP at the time, who served as director of the North Delta Public Hospital Society before being elected. In 1990 the society had collected 4,000 signatures from people who wanted a new hospital built in North Delta. The Panorama property was later recognized as an ideal site.

But then-Liberal finance minister Kevin Falcon, MLA for Surrey-Cloverdale, said at the time it was surplus land that was costing taxpayers money.

Falcon noted that since that land had been earmarked for health care purposes Surrey Memorial Hospital has undergone expansion with an improved emergency ward to open next year, as well as an eight-storey critical care tower in 2014 – not to mention the hospital’s satellite Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre on 140th Street in Whalley.

Indeed, in March 2011 then-Liberal premier Christy Clark launched the long-awaited $512-million Surrey Memorial Hospital expansion the government had announced three years prior.

An interesting historical footnote – in 2005 then-Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum had promised to kick in $50 million of city money for a new hospital if he and his Surrey Electors Team were re-elected with a majority during the civic elections of that November.

His promise drew fire from then-Independent Councillor Dianne Watts, who ended up successfully challenging McCallum for the mayor’s chair.

“He’s buying votes, pure and simple,” Watts said.

“It’s 18 days from an election, but the situation at Surrey Memorial Hospital — the overcrowding — has existed for years. Where was he for the past nine years?”

McCallum had made the announcement at a press conference held on the famous piece of provincial land at 152nd Street and Highway 10 in Panorama, where he wanted to see an ambulatory care hospital built.

McCallum said at the time he’d been talking about the need for another hospital in Surrey for years. “I was on the Peace Arch Hospital board, I think I was the chair, when we bought that land in Panorama. I have always been pushing to get a new hospital built in Surrey,” he said in 2005.

He said the money would come from the sale of industrial land in Campbell Heights.

