Photo by Tom Zytaruk

Surrey high school student found guilty of sexual assault

His identity is shielded by the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The name of the school has not been disclosed

A Surrey teenager who was accused of groping five girls he attended high school with has been acquitted on nine charges against him but found guilty of three that involved two of the girls.

The boy, who was under 18 at the time, was charged on a 12-count indictment with sexual assault and touching for a sexual purpose girls under age 16. In one of the two girls’ cases he was found not guilty of sexual assault but guilty of the included offence of common assault.

His identity is shielded by the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The name of the school has not been disclosed.

Judge Mark Jetté noted in his reasons for decision that the girls described the boy as being a popular student and “something of a jokester and class clown.”

Four of the complainants were in Grade 8 at the time, and the fifth had been in Grade 9.

The complaints involved unwanted grabbing or groping of their buttocks or chest, either on top or underneath clothing, and in some cases physically restrained was alleged.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Health care industry is a prized target, experts say in wake of LifeLabs hack

Just Posted

Aldergrove grandpa wins $250K just in time for Christmas

Retired hobby farmer Keith Colonval took a pit stop for some gingerale when he struck luck

Aldergrove’s Light-Up Christmas parade ‘an overwhelming success’

26th years of spreading Christmas cheer in Aldergrove

Kodiaks face weekend of loss after Abbotsford victory

Fourth place team struggles to score big

Langley Township will debate adding a dozen RCMP officers

It’s unknown how many officers will be added, how quickly

Online survey to help shape future of Langley City announced

Residents input sought on proposals that would increase housing to prepare for rapid transit

VIDEO: Driver goes wrong way on major one-way Langley street

A driver has posted dash cam footage after a potentially dangerous incident

VIDEO: Environment Canada’s Top 10 weather events of 2019

Remember the one that dumped a ton of rain and destroyed Halloween?

Share Now, formerly Car2go, to halt service in Vancouver, Montreal

Operations to close in New York, Seattle, Washington, D.C., London, Brussels and Florence

Health care industry is a prized target, experts say in wake of LifeLabs hack

Hackers accessed personal information of up to 15 million customers, almost all in Ontario and B.C.

Heavy snow warning issued for Coquihalla

Environment Canada urging drivers to use caution when travelling through mountain passes

Chilliwack murderer among inmates looking for pen pals online

Women connects ‘women with low self-esteem’ or others with prison inmates

VIDEO: Wanda, a severely overweight cat, sheds 10 pounds with help from B.C. vet

A Prince George animal hospital is celebrating Wanda’s amazing transformation in just one year’s time

B.C. judge to rule in February in case of murdered high school student

Closing arugments wrap up in the second-degree murder trial of Gabriel Klein

VIDEO: What the flush? Abbotsford toilet generating online buzz

Abbotsford restaurant Spice Kitchen has attracted the attention online of toilet aficionados

Most Read