Surrey immigration fraud case involving Langley couple back in court next week

A Langley couple and a Surrey businessman who are facing numerous charges related to immigration fraud are set to appear in Surrey provincial court next week.

Rupinder “Ron” Singh Batth and Navdeep Kaur Batth were directors of Can-Asia Immigration Consulting. They are to appear in Surrey provincial court on Monday, July 26, on a total of 69 charges under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

Rupinder “Ron” Singh Batth faces 54 charges and Navdeep Kaur Batth, 15.

Rupinder Batth is charged with five counts (counselling misrepresentation) under Section 126 of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, 48 counts of misrepresentation under Section 127(a) and one count of misrepresentation under Section 127(b) of the IRPA while Navdeep Batth is charged with 15 counts (counselling misrepresentation) under Section 126 of the IRPA.

Meantime, Surrey resident Gurtaj Singh Grewal, 52, owner and director of Agiforce Security Ltd., is to appear in Surrey provincial court on Wednesday, July 28, charged with 10 counts (counselling misrepresentation) under Section 126 of the IRPA.

The offences are alleged to have occurred between October 2014 and November 18.

The Canada Border Services Agency raided the Can-Asia office, which is now occupied by a different company, at Surrey’s Payal Business Centre in 2017.

The case involves an alleged immigration fraud network implicating other consultants, 144 foreign nationals and 29 businesses. None one these claims have been proven in court. Investigators allege fraud involving schemes to help foreign nationals obtain temporary work permits and permanent residency, as well as getting employers to ‘pad’ applications to hire temporary foreign workers.



