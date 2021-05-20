Image by Unsplash

Surrey, Langley to get 287 more licensed child care spaces by fall

Surrey will be getting 112 spaces and Langley 175 spaces

The provincial government says it is investing in five projects to create 287 licensed child care spaces in Surrey and Langley that are expected to be ready by the fall.

Surrey will be getting 112 spaces and Langley 175 spaces, according to a press release issued Thursday by the Ministry of Children and Family Development.

According to the release, nearly 26,000 new licensed child care spaces – including 2,040 in Surrey and 818 in Langley – have been funded in B.C. since July 2018.

“Reliable and affordable child care is essential for parents and families,” said Megan Dykeman, MLA for Langley-East. “Every additional investment our government makes in child care results in more help for parents and family members, and more opportunities for children to socialize and learn. These new spaces in Surrey, Langley and across the province are excellent news.”


Most Read