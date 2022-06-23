Law Society of B.C. (Black Press Media file photo)

Law Society of B.C. (Black Press Media file photo)

Surrey lawyer barred from practicing law for 12 years

Mohammud Massood Joomratty admitted to misappropriating $450,000 of his client’s funds

Surrey lawyer Mohammud Massood Joomratty has been barred from practising law for 12 years after he admitted to misappropriating $450,000 of his client’s funds.

According to a news release issued by the Law Society of British Columbia, issued on June 23, Joomratty also “improperly” transferred $370,000 of a client’s funds, “failing to independently confirm information about his client provided to Service Canada; acting in conflicts of interest without his client’s consent and without advising and ensuring that the client obtained independent legal counsel; and preparing, signing and sealing a misleading letter to a foreign bank that prompted the bank to release the client’s funds to the lawyer’s Canadian trust account, among other situations of misconduct.”

Joomratty agreed to resign from practising law as of July 29, 2022 and not to seek reinstatement with the Law Society or apply to be admitted to any law society “or similar entity worldwide” for at least 12 years.

“If he seeks to apply for reinstatement, Joomratty would be required to appear before a credentials committee and satisfy the committee that he is fit to practise law, including in light of his admitted professional misconduct,” the news release states.

Joomratty repaid the misappropriated funds and did not have a prior discipline record. A Consent Agreement Summary indicates he became a member of the Law Society of British Columbia on September 4, 1998 and currently maintains practicing status despite his employment at a Surrey law firm having been terminated earlier this month. Since being called to the bar, the document indicated, Joomratty primarily practised administrative law and has worked at four law firms in B.C.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

LawyersSurrey

Previous story
Prince Rupert becomes first marine location in Canada for U.S. border preclearance
Next story
Charismatic, troubled and still missing: What happened to Nelson’s Cory Westcott?

Just Posted

Uplands Elementary School student Lyla Babcock raised $77.50 for BC SPCA. She sold handmade pillows at her school's entrepreneurship market. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
School marketplace has young Langley student dreaming up ways to help animals

The Langley School District board offices. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley teen’s sliced finger leads to lawsuit against school district

A handler directs a competitor over an obstacle at the BC/Yukon regonal dog agility championships held June 17 – 18 at Thunderbird Show Park in Langley. It was the first since 2019. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Regional dog agility competition returns to Thunderbird Show Park in Langley

Marilyn Lenzen was one of nearly 100 riders who took part in the first post-pandemic MS Bike ride, a two-day, 100km journey through Langley, Aldergrove and Abbotsford on June 18 and 19. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: MS Bike ride gets back on the road in Langley