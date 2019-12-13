Man accused of child sex crimes out on bail: Delta police

Gurchetan Singh Samra, 69, must stay away from — and not communicate with — anyone under 16 years old

Delta police are advising the public about bail conditions imposed on a man charged with sexual offences involving a child.

In April, Gurchetan Singh Samra, 69, of Surrey was charged with sexual interference and sexual assault in relation to alleged offences that occurred in Delta in January, according to a police news release.

Bail conditions include that he not go to any public park, public swimming area or community centre where persons under the age of 16 are present or can reasonably be expected to be present, nor any day care centres, school grounds or playgrounds.

Further, Samra must have no contact or communication — directly or indirectly — with, or be alone in the presence of, any person who reasonably appears to be under the age of 16, and he must not engage in activities, volunteer work or employment that could bring him into contact with persons under the age of 16.

Police have been monitoring Samra since he was charged and released, but his name was not made public when he was charged as police sought clarification on publication bans in the case.

Police are not able to release a photo of him and cannot provide additional information.

“If anyone observes Mr. Samra breaching his conditions, or if they have any information relevant to the current charges against him and have not yet spoken to police, they are advised to contact the Delta Police Sexual offences section at 604-946-4411,” said Insp. Guy Leeson.

“It is important for parents and primary caregivers to be alive to any situation that may put their child at risk, and for them to make the appropriate inquiries to ensure their child’s safety,” Leeson said.

Delta police recommend that parents ensure appropriate background checks have been conducted on people who will have access to their children.



