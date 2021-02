Gurmandeep Singh Atwal also charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

A Surrey man has been charged after he allegedly posed as a peace officer at a home in Richmond.

In a news release issued Sunday, Richmond RCMP say Gurmandeep Singh Atwal, 26, faces one count of personating a peace officer and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

The alleged incident occurred Jan. 29. Atwal was arrested Feb. 11.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance by video Feb. 16.

