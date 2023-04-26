(Shutterstock.com)

Surrey man fined for painting badminton court on city street

B.C. Civil Resolution Tribunal rules that Lian Gong Tu must pay half of what city was asking for

A Surrey man has been ordered to pay the City of Surrey nearly $900 to cover the costs associated with removing badminton lines he painted on a Surrey street during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lian Gong Tu’s neighbours provided a signed statement to the B.C. Civil Resolutions Tribunal stating that during the lockdown in April 2020, they began using the road, which is a cul-de-sac, as a pickleball court. The neighbours used chalk to paint the pickleball court but later used paint.

Tu later painted a badminton court next to it, the statement read.

The city provided an emailed statement from a witness with the initial EH, that stated they saw Tu paint the badminton court lines. They did not see who painted the pickleball court lines.

The city stated it cost $1,623.33 to remove the paint from the road.

Tu felt he, “is not responsible to reimburse Surrey for its claimed costs to remove the paint lines from the road because he is not the only person who painted the road and Surrey is not seeking payment from anyone else,” he stated.

Tribunal member Leah Volkers stated in the decision that the city did not provide a breakdown of costs to remove just the badminton court lines. Since Tu only painted one court, the tribunal decided that Tu was only ordered to pay around half the costs.

The B.C. Civil Resolutions Tribunal ruled in a decision posted on Monday (April 24) that Tu must pay the City of Surrey $878.14 to cover the costs the city incurred when removing the paint.


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

Surrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
German President Steinmeier’s B.C. visit a ‘rare’ opportunity to engage directly
Next story
Caught on camera: Langley firefighters rescue dog from overturned motorhome

Just Posted

Glen Valley resident Melissa Carson recorded the moment when Langley firefighters rescued a dog from an overturned motorhome that crashed into her driveway on April 20. (Melissa Carson/special to Langley Advance Times)
Caught on camera: Langley firefighters rescue dog from overturned motorhome

More than 40 British-made cars were on view at historic Fort Langley Community Hall on Glover Road on Sunday, April 23, for the 19th annual St. George’s Day car show held by the Langley Area Mostly British (LAMB) car club. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: British car enthusiasts hold 19th annual Fort Langley get-together

Byron Murray, 11, won an Earth Day up-cycling challenge at Langley City’s Douglas Park on Saturday, April 22, with this combination boat, and car, composed of recycled parts. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Popsicle sticks and a ‘fun blouse’ elements in winning City ‘up-cycle’ challenge entries

BC United leader Kevin Falcon. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
PAINFUL TRUTH: What’s in a party name?