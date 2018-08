Police are investigating after the incident in Yaletown

Vancouver police are investigating after a 24-year-old Surrey man was stabbed in front of a Yaletown nightclub just after 1 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the man was stabbed on a Hamilton Street sidewalk between Helmcken and Nelson.

No reports of arrests have been made.

