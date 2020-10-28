Ranil Prasad saw this poster near Surrey Central SkyTrain station on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. He said it expressed “some specific reference to white replacement theory.” (Photo: Ranil Prasad/@run_neil/Twitter)

Surrey man urges public to watch out for ‘white replacement theory’ posters

Ranil Prasad said he saw the messaging at a Surrey SkyTrain station

When Ranil Prasad was getting off the bus at Surrey Central SkyTrain station on Monday (Oct. 26), he saw someone putting up a poster nearby.

He said he likes reading the signs as people use it as a “message board,” but when he started reading this poster, Prasad said he realized it was “expressing some specific reference to the white replacement theory.”

That theory, Prasad said, is “basically that white people are becoming a minority in their own land” and that white people are being “erased.”

“As far as white nationalist rhetoric goes, this is something way more mild,” Prasad told the Now-Leader, adding it’s a “great sort of starting point if you want to get on the white nationalist train.”

In a tweet, Prasad said the “white supremacist who was distributing it” saw him take it down and yelled at him, claiming Prasad was “anti-white” and “hateful.”

Prasad said he reported the incident to Metro Vancouver Transit Police through text to show them the poster, but he was told the police couldn’t find the man in question.

The poster in question states, “BC IS NOW officially ‘the most antiwhite Place on Earth.’ All BC’s major cities have been ‘White-Erased’ to the point of white minority.”

It adds that “White people of European decent (sic) are a ‘distinct ethnic family’ who have a ‘God given right’ to protect themselves from ‘white-erasure’, namely, by passing new laws that accomplish this goal.

“It’s not okay to be antiwhite for any reason, and if we all work together we can save Canada from being White-erased.”

Prasad said the posters are a “recruiting tool.”

“It’s meant for something that maybe not your average white person would agree with, but it’s something that someone impressionable enough will start to believe it,” he said.

“If they go down this path, talking about if white people are being erased, they could go down the path even further of maybe we should restrict non-white immigration, or maybe discourage people of colour from having children, and then that goes down a path as well.”

Since posting about the poster and the incident on Twitter, Prasad said he’s received support from people, but he also had to block “maybe 50 or 60 troll accounts.”

Prasad said there’s now a “bounty” on the posters. He’s asking anyone who sees them to direct message him a picture of them holding the sign and to “please ensure that you tear them into tiny pieces and that they’re recycled.”


