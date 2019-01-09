Surrey man wins new Toyota, gifts it to his daughter

Surrey’s Jim Sproule drove away with a brand new 2019 Toyota Yaris from Langley Toyotatown on Jan. 4.

Jim Sproule (second from left) is one of two Canadians to win a 2019 Toyota vehicle. Courtesy Langley Toyotatown

A Surrey man is one car richer after winning a brand new 2019 Toyota Yaris from Toyotatown in Langley.

Jim Sproule, a 70-year-old retired resident of the Clayton Heights neighbourhood in Surrey, took home his new car on Jan. 4.

After returning from a vacation earlier in December, Sproule received a phone call that he had won the car. But being skeptic of telephone scams, Spoule said he didn’t believe the woman on the phone.

“I said, ‘Did I win a cruise too?’” said Sproule.

But the woman on the phone provided a number for Sproule to call to confirm the prize, and sure enough, Toyota Canada confirmed he was indeed a lucky winner.

“What can you say–it felt pretty good.”

Sproule said he’s happy with his current vehicle, so he decided to gift the new Yaris to his 34-year-old daughter who lives in Vancouver.

“In the end I don’t really need a car, but my daughter sure does. I have a car I quite enjoy. This is a reasonably small car, and she commutes to work, so it’s a perfect commuter car. Her existing car was in the shop a lot so it worked out really well,” added Sproule.

“She’s pretty excited for sure. It was an exciting moment for all concerned.”

The Yaris was the largest prize that Sproule has ever won in his life.

“I haven’t won the lottery or anything,” laughed Sproule.

“Years and years ago my wife actually won a trip to Las Vegas to fly over the Grand Canyon in 1981. But that seems like a lifetime ago.”

Sproule has lived in Surrey since 1975, and was entered in the contest after getting his car serviced at the Langley Toyotatown.

According to Langley Toyotatown’s Scott Kemp, Sproule was one of two Canadians to win the annual contest held by Toyota Canada.

Entries were given to people who had their vehicle serviced between June. 1 and Aug. 31.