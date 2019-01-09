Jim Sproule (second from left) is one of two Canadians to win a 2019 Toyota vehicle. Courtesy Langley Toyotatown

Surrey man wins new Toyota, gifts it to his daughter

Surrey’s Jim Sproule drove away with a brand new 2019 Toyota Yaris from Langley Toyotatown on Jan. 4.

A Surrey man is one car richer after winning a brand new 2019 Toyota Yaris from Toyotatown in Langley.

Jim Sproule, a 70-year-old retired resident of the Clayton Heights neighbourhood in Surrey, took home his new car on Jan. 4.

After returning from a vacation earlier in December, Sproule received a phone call that he had won the car. But being skeptic of telephone scams, Spoule said he didn’t believe the woman on the phone.

“I said, ‘Did I win a cruise too?’” said Sproule.

But the woman on the phone provided a number for Sproule to call to confirm the prize, and sure enough, Toyota Canada confirmed he was indeed a lucky winner.

“What can you say–it felt pretty good.”

Sproule said he’s happy with his current vehicle, so he decided to gift the new Yaris to his 34-year-old daughter who lives in Vancouver.

“In the end I don’t really need a car, but my daughter sure does. I have a car I quite enjoy. This is a reasonably small car, and she commutes to work, so it’s a perfect commuter car. Her existing car was in the shop a lot so it worked out really well,” added Sproule.

“She’s pretty excited for sure. It was an exciting moment for all concerned.”

The Yaris was the largest prize that Sproule has ever won in his life.

“I haven’t won the lottery or anything,” laughed Sproule.

“Years and years ago my wife actually won a trip to Las Vegas to fly over the Grand Canyon in 1981. But that seems like a lifetime ago.”

Sproule has lived in Surrey since 1975, and was entered in the contest after getting his car serviced at the Langley Toyotatown.

According to Langley Toyotatown’s Scott Kemp, Sproule was one of two Canadians to win the annual contest held by Toyota Canada.

Entries were given to people who had their vehicle serviced between June. 1 and Aug. 31.

Previous story
John Horgan says LNG pipeline meets standard of Indigenous relations

Just Posted

Surrey man wins new Toyota, gifts it to his daughter

Surrey’s Jim Sproule drove away with a brand new 2019 Toyota Yaris from Langley Toyotatown on Jan. 4.

Langley basketball star Jadon Cohee returns

Former Walnut Grove Gator, now a member of the UBC Thunderbirds, plays Trinity Western Spartans

Langley mother charged with killing seven-year-old daughter back in court

Keryann Lewis facing trial for death of Aaliyah Rosa

VIDEO: Langley candy makers living the sweet life

After years of running a confectionery cafe and cafe, Milseán owners take on new adventures

‘The show must go on’ comes into play for Langley community theatre group

Reginald Pillay had a role in Half Life until getting into a car accident before opening night.

John Horgan says LNG pipeline meets standard of Indigenous relations

B.C. premier speaks on police action to clear pipeline route

Story Time from Space reaching new heights for Penticton educator

Patricia Tribe can’t believe how her reading and sciene program from space has grown internationally

Trudeau touts controversial pipeline in speech to B.C. supporters

The Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline is a key part of a $40-billion LNG Canada project

Man seeks bail after confession motivated to kill common-law wife: B.C. Crown

Wade Skiffington’s confession about killing Wanda Martin in Richmond was recorded on a hidden camera

VIDEO: Protesters open second gate, give workers access to northern B.C. pipeline

Unist’ot’en camp complies with court injunction, allowing natural gas pipeline workers through

Video of Alberta police officer running over wounded deer sparks outrage

A petition on the website Change.org is calling for the officer, who remains on active duty, to be fired

No easy way out? Trump boxed in by politics amid shutdown

U.S. president not willing to back down over border wall

UPDATE: The Game cancels entire Canadian tour

LA Rapper was slated to perform Saturday in Vancouver, Sunday in Vernon

Home care declines as B.C. senior population grows, advocate says

More deferring property tax, using rent subsidy to stay at home

Most Read