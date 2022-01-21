Lottery winner Eric Emery, a Surrey resident who bought a winning ticket at a Langley store. (Photo: BCLC)

Surrey man’s disbelieving wife cried after $1M lotto win on ticket bought in Langley

Eric Emery won a Lotto 6/49 draw on Christmas Day

After Eric Emery won $1 million in a Lotto 6/49 draw on Christmas Day, his wife couldn’t quite believe the life-changing news.

The Surrey resident bought the winning ticket in Langley, at a 7-Eleven store on 200th Street, and he later checked it at a nearby Shoppers Drug Mart.

“Every Monday, my wife asks me, ‘Did you make me a millionaire?’ I knew she would ask me again when I got home and…I told her that I won a million dollars,” Emery said in a BCLC news release.

It took a few minutes for Emery’s wife to believe him, and she even told him to quit joking around.

“When she realized I was serious, she started crying.”

Emery said his family will celebrate by going out for a meal and planning a vacation, once they feel safe enough to travel again.

In 2021, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $99 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49, a nationwide lottery game drawn on Wednesdays and Saturdays after 7:30 p.m., Pacific time.


