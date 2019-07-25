Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum will seek re-election

McCallum plans to go for a second consecutive term in 2022. If he wins, it would be his fifth as mayor

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum says he will seek re-election in 2022.

“I’m going to go for a second term,” he told the Now-Leader on Wednesday, “because these projects won’t be finished in our first four years, I guess it is.”

He’s referring to his two major campaign promises of 2018, namely, to dump the former council’s Light Rail Transit plan in favour of extending SkyTrain deeper into Surrey, and replacing the RCMP with a city-made police force. He’s already made considerable headway on both.

“I certainly want to be around to see that they are completed,” McCallum said. “Certainly all of them will get started and will be in the process, and we’ll probably have our own police force in that time, but I certainly want to be around to make sure it’s working properly.”

The next civic elections for B.C. are set for Oct. 15, 2022.

After a 13-year break from the mayor’s chair, which he occupied from 1996 to 2005, McCallum was once again sworn in on Nov. 5, 2018 and is now in the eighth month of his fourth term as mayor.

McCallum, 73, won 45,484 votes to Tom Gill (Surrey First mayoral candidate’s) 28,473 and Integrity Now Bruce Hayne’s 27,951.


Most Read