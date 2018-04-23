Surrey mom haunted by thought son was killed over soccer ball

The family of Surrey’s Devon Allaire-Bell appealing to public for help to solve his murder

A Surrey mom is tormented by the thought that her son was brutally stabbed and kicked to death over something as trivial as a soccer ball.

The family of Surrey murder victim Devon Allaire-Bell made another public appeal for help to solve his 2011 slaying at an Integrated Homicide Investigation Team press conference at 10 o’clock Monday morning.

Allaire-Bell, 19, was murdered on April 24, 2011. This is the seven anniversary of the crime and although police have yet to arrest a suspect, Corporal Frank Jang of IHIT says investigators believe they know who some of them are.

“Some of the individuals have been identified,” Jang told reporters. “We believe we know who some of them are, but we need to know all of them, we need to know all that were involved in this tragic act and to determine exactly what they’re roles, what their individual roles were.

“The victims and the suspected were not known to each other.”

Allaire-Bell was playing soccer with his childhood friend Jack Neilsen, 20, having a couple of beers in a field behind Frank Hurt secondary school at 13940 77th Ave. in Newton, when a group of young South Asian men jumped them.

Police said at the time that three South Asian men, believed to be about 20 years old, approached the pair and the five got into an argument.

Three more South Asian men joined in, a fight broke out and Allaire-Bell and Neilsen were both stabbed multiple times. Neilsen survived the attack and managed to stumble across the parking lot to call for help.

The murder victim’s mom, Cynthia Allaire-Bell and his dad Wayne Bell made another plea for help on Monday for those with information to come forward.

“A fight started over the soccer ball that became a fight for their lives,” the grieving mom cried. “Devon was stabbed numerous times, Jack as well.”

But it wasn’t enough for the thugs, she said, as “they proceeded to viciously kick Devon. Jack pleaded with them to stop; they continued until Jack was unconscious, and then they just walked away, leaving my son to bleed to death, without a care. They just walked off into the woods without a second thought. Jack was able to get up and stagger to his phone.”

She said Neilsen called 911, but by the time an ambulance and police arrived, her son had bled to death. “To this day,” she said, Neilsen “must undergo surgery to try to live a normal life — a life of nightmares, holding his brother while he breathed his last breath.

“It is so sad to think that five against two is bad in a fight, but it is deeply disturbing to think that five came with knives to destroy a life and two came with a soccer ball to kick around and enjoy a sunny Easter Sunday,” she said.

To those with information, she said, “I plead with you for help, help to find justice for Devon and that this never happens to another. Please look into your hearts and your souls. This should never have happened.

“As a mother, a father, friend, how can you live with yourself by letting these, these individuals walk free to do this again? Maybe one day it will be your son or daughter that dies there. Would you not want my help then? I need your’s now,” she pleaded.

“It is terrifying to know they are still walking the streets. Please help to bring these cowards to justice. If you know anything, or think someone you know might know something, please contact IHIT. For all you know, someone close to you, or even yourself, could be their next victim. I will never hold or hug my beautiful son again, and I have to live with that. Don’t let it be you next.”

She said her late son was “very old-soul,” and had many friends.

“Devon was a giver. He gave his time, energy and his sensitivity to help many young people, even some that are alive today because he cared and listened.

“He has so many friends that stay in touch with us because of who he was.”

Meantime, Jang said police are hoping time has softened some hearts.

“Please have a change of heart, have a change of mind and let this be the day you come forward and help solve this murder,” he said, appealing to people who have information about the case.

“After seven years we’re hoping that minds have changed, that hearts have changed and that people will do the right thing and come forward, and help solve Devon’s murder, give some closure to his family.”



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

