Lisa Deanne Batstone was found guilty in March of second-degree murder in connection with her daughter Teagan’s December 2014 death. (File photo)

Surrey mother who smothered daughter to learn parole ineligibility today

Lisa Batstone was convicted of second-degree murder in March

The South Surrey mother who smothered her eight-year-old daughter to death with a plastic bag is to learn today just how long she will have to wait to apply for parole.

Lisa Batstone was convicted in March of second-degree murder in connection with the December 2014 death of young Teagan. The conviction comes with an automatic life sentence.

In finding Lisa Batstone guilty of the crime, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Catherine Murray described the mother’s actions as “purposeful and goal-driven.”

READ MORE: South Surrey mother guilty of second-degree murder in death of daughter

READ MORE: VIDEO: Father of murdered South Surrey girl wants her mother ‘behind bars for life’

“The whole of the evidence points to only one inference,” Murray said. “When the accused smothered her daughter… whatever the motive… the only possible inference is that her intent was to end Teagan’s life.”

At a hearing in June, prosecutor Christopher McPherson argued Batstone should be ineligible for parole for 16 to 18 years; defence counsel Rebecca McConchie submitted an ineligibility term of 10 years was appropriate.

Teagan’s dad, Gabe Batstone, said following the hearing that he would like to see his ex-wife “spend the rest of her life” in custody.

Today’s proceedings are set to get underway at 10 a.m. in New Westminster.

 

Gabe Batstone with one of two photos of his daughter, Teagan, that he shared with Justice Catherine Murray during the June parole ineligibility hearing in B.C. Supreme Court, as part of his victim-impact statement. (File photo)

Previous story
25 bodies found after California boat fire: Coast Guard
Next story
Online vaccination registry to launch in September as B.C. targets non-immunized kids

Just Posted

Giants sign former Langley Rivermen team captain

Brendan Budy was playing for Red Deer

Langley City building inspector seeks provincial nod in Aldergrove-Abby

Manjit Sohi latest to declare hopes of dethroning Darryl Plecas as BC Liberal in Abbotsford South

LETTER: Heading back to class, be true to yourself

A once bullied person suggests Carson’s death can create a positive legacy for kids trying to fit in

Giants down Chiefs

Second win in as many days for Langley-based hockey team

Langley student takes a shot at the big leagues of soccer

Player, 13, has already been scouted by European clubs

‘Catastrophic’: Hurricane Dorian parks over the Bahamas

Red Cross said about 45% of the homes in Grand Bahama and Abaco were believed to have been severely damaged or destroyed

Environment champions want voters to make climate their main priority this fall

Voters take to the polls in October

B.C.’s costly gasoline partly due to low-carbon requirements

B.C.’s increasing requirement similar to Oregon, California

Pro-life group removed from site near Kelowna hospital after harassing patients, staff

Police received multiple complaints about the Tuesday rallies and removed the pro-lifers

PHOTOS: Fraser Valley Jeep driver leaves vehicle in a unique spot

Allegedly stolen SUV seen on utility pole guy wires in Chilliwack on the long weekend

No parole for 15 years for B.C. mother who killed daughter

Lisa Batstone smothered eight-year-old Teagan to death in 2014

Surrey mother who smothered daughter to learn parole ineligibility today

Lisa Batstone was convicted of second-degree murder in March

B.C. says salmon can now be transported over Fraser River landslide by truck

Fisheries Minister Jonathan Wilkinson has called the landslide a ‘crisis situation’

25 bodies found after California boat fire: Coast Guard

Authorities will search for the nine people still unaccounted for

Most Read