Surrey Mounties hunting for Cloverdale robbery suspect

Four gas stations were robbed this month

Surrey Mounties are trying to identify a suspect in four gas station robberies in Cloverdale.

Sergeant Elenore Sturko said the robberies happened on Jan. 18, 19, 23 and 27, between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.

“In each of the reported incidents, the suspect entered the store, indicated he had a weapon and demanded money from the register,” Sturko said.

The suspect is a man, white, about 30 years old, slim and roughly five feet five inches tall.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

surrey rcmp