Surrey Mounties investigate early morning shooting in Whalley

Shots fired at residence in 10600-block of 138 Street shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday, with no injuries reported

Surrey Mounties are investigating an early morning shooting in Whalley.

Police say shots were fired at a residence in the 10600-block of 138 Street shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4.

“Officers attended the scene and located evidence consistent with a shooting which included damage to a residence,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn said. “Although there were multiple people inside the residence at the time of the shooting, no injuries were reported.”

She said it appears to have been “targeted” and investigators are working on a motive. Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.

It’s the first shooting in Surrey this year.

The Surrey RCMP responded to 62 reports of shots fired in 2022. The last one, prior to this latest shooting, was on Dec. 29, when a house in Newton was hit with bullets. No one was injured in that one either.

Police say there’s no indication the two are linked.


