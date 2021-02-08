Surrey Mounties raid Langley house

A police raid on a Langley location on Thursday, Feb. 4 was the work of the Surrey RCMP Strike Force Target Team. (Langley Advance Times file)

A police raid on a Langley house on Thursday, Feb. 4 was the work of the Surrey RCMP Strike Force Target Team (SFTT), which is dedicated to finding and arresting people who have been found with firearms or are responsible for violent crimes.

Multiple police units attended the scene in the 6000 block of 232nd Street.

As many as 10 police vehicles were seen at the location, and officers were observed searching the area. An SUV was seen being towed from the site.

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Joanie Sidhu told the Langley Advance Times, the SFTT officers were executing a search warrant in connection with a firearms investigation.

Sidhu was unable to provide details of the investigation and what was seized.

In January, a Surrey RCMP report credited the SFTT, a specialized team dedicated to reducing violent crime, along with the city’s High Risk Target Team, with producing a 10 per cent increase in arrests of parole violators, contributing to an overall drop in the Surrey crime rate of 14 per cent in 2020.

Recent crime stats for Langley City and Township both show a double-digit decline in crime last year, with Coun. Nathan Pachal, chair of the Crime Prevention Task Group, saying he had heard two possible explanations for the drop.

One is that with more people staying at home, property-related crime is discouraged.

The other is that, with COVID-19 benefits from the federal government, people who might be committing crimes “have an income” and are less likely to steal.

