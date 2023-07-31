File photo

Surrey Mounties seek witnesses to hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian

Police say man, 31, was hit by a blue sedan in the 8200-block of 128 Street at 12:38 a.m. Saturday

Surrey Mounties are looking for witnesses to a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning that killed a pedestrian in Newton.

A 31-year-old man died in hospital after he was hit by a car in the 8200-block of 128 Street at 12:38 a.m. Police are hunting for a blue sedan with front-end damage that took off north on 128 Street.

“Investigators know that there were multiple people on scene, some that may have witnessed the collision or arrived shortly after,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn said. “Police are urging anyone who was there that night or who may have dash camera footage of the collision or suspect vehicle to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.”

