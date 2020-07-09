Surrey RCMP say an impersonation scam in which Bitcoin or other payment is demanded in exchange for the waiving of criminal charges is continuing. (File photo)

Surrey officer-impersonation scam continues ‘almost daily’

Police reiterate warning that demands for Bitcoin in exchange for waived charges are fraudulent

One month after warning of a scam involving individuals impersonating police or border officers demanding payment in exchange for waiving criminal charges, Surrey RCMP say the problem has not diminished.

“We are still regularly receiving reports of those and in some situations, the victims have actually sent money,” Cpl. Joanie Sidhu said Thursday (July 9).

“It’s almost daily that we’re receiving reports.”

On June 10, police issued a news release after receiving five reports from people saying an RCMP or Canada Border Services Agency officer had asked for a Bitcoin payment to address charges.

READ MORE: Surrey Mounties issue warning about cop, border guard impersonation scam

Monday (July 6), they tweeted a reminder, including a heads-up that some of the scammers have also taken to spoofing the detachment’s non-emergency number.

Sidhu on Thursday would not disclose exactly how much victims who fell for the scam had lost, citing the ongoing investigation, but said in some cases, the value was “in the thousands.”

Many victims were people who are new to Canada and unfamiliar with how police here operate, she noted, adding that the Mounties’ Diversity Unit is “coming up with ways to reach out to those communities and educate them,” in an effort to curb that trend.

She emphasized that “in no circumstances will police call you and ask for any amount of money or Bitcoin.”

“Whatever awareness we can raise on this, we’d like to. It’s terrible,” she said.

Anyone who receives this type of call is asked to report the incident to the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca

It’s also recommended that such calls be reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, at 1-888-495-8501.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
An RCMP/Government of Canada poster reminds that police and government agencies do not demand payment or make threats of arrest for non-payment.

