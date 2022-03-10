Surrey Police Service officer stabbed during arrest

A Surrey Police Service officer was stabbed during an arrest Monday (March 9) in the 12300-block of 99A Ave. (Shane MacKichan photo)A Surrey Police Service officer was stabbed during an arrest Monday (March 9) in the 12300-block of 99A Ave. (Shane MacKichan photo)
A Surrey Police Service officer was stabbed during an arrest Monday (March 9) in the 12300-block of 99A Ave. (Shane MacKichan photo)A Surrey Police Service officer was stabbed during an arrest Monday (March 9) in the 12300-block of 99A Ave. (Shane MacKichan photo)
A Surrey Police Service officer was stabbed during an arrest Monday (March 9) in the 12300-block of 99A Ave. (Shane MacKichan photo)A Surrey Police Service officer was stabbed during an arrest Monday (March 9) in the 12300-block of 99A Ave. (Shane MacKichan photo)
A Surrey Police Service officer was stabbed during an arrest Monday (March 9) in the 12300-block of 99A Ave. (Shane MacKichan photo)A Surrey Police Service officer was stabbed during an arrest Monday (March 9) in the 12300-block of 99A Ave. (Shane MacKichan photo)
A Surrey Police Service officer was stabbed during an arrest Monday (March 9) in the 12300-block of 99A Ave. (Shane MacKichan photo)A Surrey Police Service officer was stabbed during an arrest Monday (March 9) in the 12300-block of 99A Ave. (Shane MacKichan photo)

One woman is in custody after a Surrey Police Service officer suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds while responding to a disturbance Wednesday (March 9).

According to a news release, SPS and Surrey RCMP officers were dispatched shortly after 6 p.m. to the 12300-block of 99A Ave., for a report of a woman yelling, screaming and throwing things around inside a residence.

During the course of the investigation, the woman attempted to flee from the police officers, the release continues.

“A short foot chase ensued and a Surrey Police Service officer received non-life threatening stab wounds during the arrest.”

READ ALSO: Surrey Police Service signs first contract with union

The officer was taken to hospital for treatment and was expected to be released to continue their recovery.

No one else was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 605-599-0502.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

SurreySurrey Police Servicesurrey rcmp

Previous story
B.C. set to update COVID-19 situation after indicating restrictions could ease
Next story
Canada urged to help as millions may starve due to Russian invasion of Ukraine

Just Posted

One of two men who were arrested in January 2020 after the robbery of a Subway restaurant in Abbotsford, and who were linked to 16 other Lower Mainland robberies, is back in police custody after an incident on Thursday, Feb. 24 in Abbotsford. Justin Walsh had been released from prison less than a month previously. (File photo)
Lower Mainland robber arrested less than one month after release from prison

Aldergrove plaza – the former site of the Alder Inn – was the location for Tastes of Our Town. (Aldergrove Star files) Aldergrove plaza – the former site of the Alder Inn – was the location for Tastes of Our Town. (Aldergrove Star files)
LETTER: Council should be doing more to help Aldergrove thrive

Sherri Anne of the global band – Sister Speak – will perform go solo on March 11 at Langley’s Bez Arts Hub. The concert will feature performances of classics from her first three albums and songs from her upcoming album. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
A global band comes to Langley

Darci Phillips was “the judge” on the Aldergrove basketball court in the 1990s. Now she’s been appointed an actual judge in Wyoming. (Donna Arsene/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Judge got her start presiding over Aldergrove basketball court