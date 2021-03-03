Photo: Surrey RCMP

Photo: Surrey RCMP

Surrey RCMP arrests two boys, age 16, during dial-a-dope investigation in Whalley

Sergeant Elenore Sturko said one boy is ‘alleged to have been in possession of a loaded handgun at the time of his arrest’

Surrey Mounties says the RCMP Drug Unit arrested two 16-year-old boys after busting a cache site linked to a suspected dial-a-dope operation in Whalley.

Sergeant Elenore Sturko said one of the boys is “alleged to have been in possession of a loaded handgun at the time of his arrest.”

Sturko said police began investigating suspected drug trafficking February at an underground parkade in the 10700-block of University Drive. “Further investigation led drug investigators to a unit inside the condominium tower related to the parkade,” she said.

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP investigate late-night shooting

READ ALSO: Court makes public ‘abbreviated’ reasons for judgment in Surrey Six slaying appeals

Armed with a warrant, she said, on Thursday, Feb. 25 police searched the condominium, “leading to the discovery of a multi-ounce drug cache, and packaging site.”

Sturko said police seized bulk and pre-packaged quantities of suspected powder cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and MDMA. “In addition to the loaded handgun, a loaded pistol grip shot gun was seized along with $11,000 in cash.”

Neither suspect has known connections to the Lower Mainland gang conflict. Both have been released from custody and charges have not yet been laid with a report to BC Prosecution Service expected pending further investigation.

Staff Sergeant Glenn Leeson, of the Surrey RCMP Drug Unit, said it’s “concerning to see youth involved in drug trafficking. Not only are they putting community members at risk by trafficking potentially lethal drugs, but they are also putting themselves in danger.”

homelessphoto

Photo: Surrey RCMP


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

surrey rcmp

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Federal panel recommends 4-month gap between COVID vaccine doses due to limited supply

Just Posted

Langley RCMP outside of Walnut Grove Secondary on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
UPDATE: Bomb threat forces evacuation of Walnut Grove Secondary School

Police asked public to avoid 88th Avenue and Walnut Grove Drive

A COVID-19 cases was reported at Langley Fine Arts School earlier in Feburary. (undated Google Maps image)
‘Emergency’ school teams to respond to COVID cases

The province announced the new teams will be based out of Surrey

A barrel racer is seen at the Cloverdale Rodeo. (Photo courtesy Cloverdale Rodeo)
Cloverdale Rodeo & Country Fair postponed until later in 2021

Rodeo president say both public safety related to the pandemic and the removal of border restrictions will determine new date

Stephen Gregorig, co-owner of Smugglers’ Trail Caskworks, holds a soon-to-be-filled can of Orion 1-1. Smugglers’ Trail is launching the beer in an effort to raise funds and awareness for Honour House—a home that supports soldiers, veterans, first responders, and their families. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
‘It’s a tip of the cap,’ Smugglers’ Trail Caskworks launches new beer to help support B.C. charity

Sales of Orion 1-1, a poppy-seed IPA, will help raise funds for Honour House

Originally built in 1911 as a two-room schoolhouse known as Belmont Superior School, the building has been revitalized (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Historic Murrayville school redevelopment receives Community Heritage Register plaque

Structure was retained and transformed into housing

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 438 new COVID cases, 2 deaths; Dr. Henry defends vaccine plan

Long-term care outbreaks are decreasing

Photo: Surrey RCMP
Surrey RCMP arrests two boys, age 16, during dial-a-dope investigation in Whalley

Sergeant Elenore Sturko said one boy is ‘alleged to have been in possession of a loaded handgun at the time of his arrest’

A recently published study out of UBC has found a link between life satisfaction levels and overall health. (Pixabay)
Satisfied with life? It’s likely you’re healthier for it: UBC study

UBC psychologists have found those more satisfied with their life have a 26% reduced risk of dying

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
Federal panel recommends 4-month gap between COVID vaccine doses due to limited supply

The recommendation applies to all COVID-19 vaccines currently approved in Canada

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A vial of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at a family doctor office, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 in Paris. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP -Christophe Ena
Trudeau ‘optimistic’ that timeline for rollout of COVID vaccines can be accelerated

Canada set to receive more than 6M COVID-19 vaccine dose than initially expected, by end of March

BC Human Rights Tribunal. (The Canadian Press)
Human rights tribunal rejects complaint against Surrey brewery

Tribunal dismisses former worker’s claim he was bullied because of his ethnicity

Beginning late Tuesday, anti-pipeline protesters blocked the intersection of Hastings Street and Clark Drive in Vancouver. (Instagram/Braidedwarriors)
Demonstrators block key access to Vancouver port over jail for pipeline protester

They group is protesting a 90-day jail sentence handed to a fellow anti-pipeline protester

Black bear cubs Athena and Jordan look on from their enclosure at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Association in Errington, B.C., on July 8, 2015. Conservation Officer Bryce Casavant won the hearts of animal lovers when he opted not to shoot the baby bears in July after their mother was destroyed for repeatedly raiding homes near Port Hardy, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. conservation officer who refused to kill 2 bear cubs still fighting to return to work

‘This is way beyond two bear cubs at this time.’

Most Read