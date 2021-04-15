Surrey RCMP investigate shooting overnight at Whalley motel

Sergeant Elenore Sturko said a 38-year-old man was taken to hospital suffering from a serious injury

The Surrey RCMP Major Crime Section is investigating the shooting of a 38-year-old man at a motel in the 9400-block of King George Boulevard late Wednesday night.

Sergeant Elenore Sturko said the victim was taken to hospital suffering from a serious injury. Police got the call at 11:38 p.m.

“Although this investigation is in its early stages, the initial indications are that this was a targeted shooting,” she said. “The victim is known to police. There is no indication of any on-going threat to the public as a result of this incident.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

