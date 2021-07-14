UPDATE: Surrey RCMP investigating 2 separate sexual assault incidents within days

Police sketches of the two suspects in Guildford-area attacks. On the left is the suspect in the July 9 incident in the 14200-block of 104th Avenue, while the suspect on thr right is from the July 12 incident at Tynehead Park. (Images: Surrey RCMP) Surrey RCMP released a photo of the suspect related to a sexual assault that occurred in Guildford on July 9 at approximately 9:50 p.m. (RCMP Handout) Surrey RCMP released a photo of the suspect related to a sexual assault that occurred in Guildford on July 9 at approximately 9:50 p.m. (RCMP Handout) Surrey RCMP released a photo of the suspect related to a sexual assault that occurred in Guildford on July 9 at approximately 9:50 p.m. (RCMP Handout)

Surrey RCMP say it’s investigating two separate incidents of sexual assault.

The two incidents happened just a few days apart, according to a Surrey RCMP release from Corporal Vanessa Munn.

The first was on July 9 around 9:50 p.m. when a woman was walking in the 14200-block of 104th Avenue and she “met an unknown male.”

“The woman accompanied the man into Hawthorne Park where he then sexually assaulted her,” said Munn. “The woman was able to fight off her attacker and fled the area.”

Munn said multiple officers searched the area for the suspect, with the help of the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services, but he wasn’t located.

She added the woman was taken to the hospital “for treatment of non-life threatening physical injuries.”

The suspect in the first incident, according to police, is described as Black, about six-foot-two, 180 lbs., with a “muscular build, and short messy dreadlocks.” The release adds he was wearing black pants and a black T-shirt.

Police are looking for any dash-cam video from the area of 104th Avenue and 142nd Street between 9:30 and 10 p.m. on July 9.

Munn said police are also seeking two witnesses to the offence, a man and woman who were near the entrance of Hawthorne Park “but left the area prior to speaking to police.”

The second incident happened on July 12 at 12:34 a.m. when a girl was walking in Tynehead Park where she was “pushed from behind and sexually assaulted by an unknown male,” said Munn.

Following the assault, Munn said the suspect fled the area and the girl was able to leave the area to get help, adding she “did not sustain any life-threatening physical injuries.”

The suspect, according to police, is described as a Black male, about six-foot-one, with a “muscular build, and stubble on his face.” The release adds he was wearing a bright red hoodie, black pants and red shoes.

Police are looking for dash-cam video from the area of 168th and 96th Avenue between 10 p.m. on July 11 and 12:30 a.m. on July 12.

Munn said at this time “there is no evidence” to link the two incidents, but police are asking the public to be aware.

“Both of these people have been emotionally impacted by these attacks,” said Staff Sergeant Lyndsay O’Ruairc, Surrey RCMP Special Victims Unit.

“We have provided referrals to Victim Services to both of them, and our investigative team is working very hard to identify and locate the people responsible for these sexual assaults.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If you wish to make an anonymous report please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.



